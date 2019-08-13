Saaho the game teaser: Ahead of its much-anticipated release on August 30, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The official teaser of Saaho the game has released today revealing that the game will be launched on August 15.

Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the biggest releases of the year. With a massive budget mounted in the production of the film, the makers of the film are gearing up to deliver not just a film but also an experience with Saaho. After garnering an overwhelming response on Saaho trailer and songs like Enni Soni and Psycho Saiyaan, a game is also in the works to provide an enriching and immersive experience.

To raise excitement for the game, a new teaser has been released today that gives an insight into the world of Saaho The Game. The scene begins with the character of Prabhas running to pick up his weapons and activating his action suit on top of a high-rise building exclaiming, “it’s show time.” The teaser also aims to excite gaming fans with exiting features like Ultimate Jetpack carnage, option to unlock powerful weapons and win Saaho goodies and tickets.

Designed by Pixalot Labs, Saaho The Game will be launching on August 15, i.e its prior release date. It is not the first time that filmmakers have released games based on films. Previously in India, films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra One, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3, Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express, Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 among many others have games.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, Saaho has been directed and written by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinnu Anand in key roles. The much-anticipated film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 30, 2019.

