Recently, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up about working with the Baahubali actor Prabhas in an interview. He shared his shooting experience with Prabhas and how he learned a lot of things from him which will always help him in the future.

The Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas is truly a darling, says Saaho’s antagonist Neil Nitin Mukesh. Today the official trailer of Saaho is going to be launched and the fans are already eagerly waiting for it. The film from the days it was being shot became the talk of the town for every fan of Prabhas.

In a recent interview, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is playing an antagonist in the movie opened up about working with Prabhas. While stating that Prabhas is truly a darling, newly-turned father Neil Nitin Mukesh shared the memory with Prabhas that while shooting for some action sequences in Abu Dhabi, her then-pregnant wife Rukmini Sahay visited him to be with him there. He just got to know Prabhas, but he came into his room with the gifts for his wife. Once in a day, he would definitely call him to ask about is his wife okay. Neil says that nobody does this in today’s world and a star like him doing such things is gratefulness. He has learned a lot from him during the whole shoot and being with him was such fun for Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Talking about the shooting experience with Prabhas, Neil Nitin Mukesh tells that he’s a brilliant actor and a very down to earth person. He gives you so much room to show up your talent and skills. He makes every crew member comfortable, supports, cooperates and allows you to expand your character to give out your best.

Both the actors will be seen together in the most-awaited Indian movie Saaho which will now release on August 30, 2019. But as of now, we are waiting to watch its official trailer which will launch in a few hours.

