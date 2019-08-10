Saaho trailer launch: Ahead of the much-awaited trailer launch of Saaho, the makers of the film have introduced Mahesh Manjrekar's character Prince with a new poster. The trailer of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will be launched at 5 pm.

Saaho trailer launch: After taking cinema screens by a storm with Baahubali, Actor Prabhas is geared up to return in an action-packed avatar in Saaho. With Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and several talented actors on board, Saaho promises to go bigger and better. Mounted on a huge scale and massive budget, Saaho is one of the most anticipated film releases of the year.

As the makers of the film gear up to release the trailer of Saaho today at 5 PM, they have shared a poster introducing Mahesh Manjrekar’s character. Introducing him as Prince, he has described as a man with old-world charm and who is here to slay. Donning an outlandish attire, the actor looks phenomenal in the poster. He can be seen dressed in a printed suit with silver chains, ear piercings and rings. Fierce expressions and grim expressions are adding an element to his look.

Prior to this, Evelyn Sharma made her entry as Jennifer in one of the posters. Described as Hurricane laced with a tinge of sunshine, Evelyn’s character seems glamorous yet intense. She is seen dressed in a grey top paired with a leather jacket and denim.

Take a look at other character posters of Saaho:

Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, Saaho has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay among many others, Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by UV Creations and T Series.

