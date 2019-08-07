Saaho: Trailer of the much-anticipated film Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is expected to be out soon. To promote the trailer, Prabhas along with Shraddha Kapoor will be doing a 5-city tour where he will be seen interacting with fans and the media.

Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the biggest releases of the year. From top notch actors, action packed sequences, foot-tapping music to impressive posters and teasers, the makers of the film have managed to hit all the right notes, making Saaho one of the most anticipated films of 2019. While the film continues to make a lot of buzz ahead of its release, fans are eagerly waiting for the makers of the film to release its official trailer.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Prabhas and Shraddha will be doing a multi-city tour to personally interact with the fans and the media. The 5 cities included in the tour are Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore and Mumbai. Since Saaho is releasing in 4 languages- Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, these stated cities are considered as ideal to promote the trailer of the film.

Mumbai will mark the first destination for Saaho tour where Prabhas will interact with his fans and the media. It will be followed by the trailer launch in Hyderabad and Chennai and finally conclude in Kochi and Bangalore. The actor will be travelling back and forth in the cities to promote Saaho and raise excitement among fans for film release.

Slated for a theatrical release on August 30, Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by UV Creations and T Series. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and many more. Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen doing a special dance number for Saaho and shaking a leg with Prabhas and Badshah.

