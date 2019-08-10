Saaho trailer launch: The much-awaited trailer of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to release today. Helmed by Sujeeth, Saaho is slated for a theatrical release on August 30.

Saaho trailer launch: Sit tight as the wait for the much-awaited trailer of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is almost over. Touted as the biggest entertainer of the year, Saaho will witness Prabhas coming back on the silver screen with an action-packed avatar after the blockbuster success of Baahubali. With some of the most promising actors of the Indian Film Industry, massive budget, an action-packed teaser and trending songs, Saaho has managed to emerge as one of the most anticipated films of the year.

As a result, the excitement for Saaho trailer has been on an all-time high. On the day of the trailer release, #SaahoTrailerDay is also trending on Twitter. According to the latest report by a Telugu daily, the trailer of Saaho will be launched at 5 PM. It will be screened in selected screens like Sudarshan 35mm in Hyderabad, Radhika at Warangal, Tirumala at Khammam, Mamatha at Karimnagar, Devi at Nizamabad, Melody at Vizag, VPC at Amalapuram, Shyamala at Rajahmundry, Devi at Kakinada, Padmalaya at Bhumavaram, Vijayalakshmi at Eluru and many more.

A day ahead of its release, the makers of the film also released a poster of Saaho featuring Prabhas standing amid the battlefield while goons come to attack him with shovels. Despite being injured, Prabhas looks determined to fight. Several character posters of the supporting cast including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma among many others have also be released.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, Saaho has been simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film marks Prabhas’s debut in Hindi cinema and Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in South Indian Cinema. Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series, Saaho will hit the silver screens on August 30.

