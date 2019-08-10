Shraddha Kapoor recently uploaded some pictures on Instagram which will pump up your heart, today the trailer of Saaho has been released starring Shraddha and Prabhas in it.

Saaho is an action thriller film which is going to release on August 30, and today they dropped out a trailer of the film. The film is in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the trailer too is dropped in three languages. The trailer was the most awaited one trailer and it shows that Prabhas is playing the role of an undercover agent who runs behind the criminals who have committed the crime to steal more than Rupees 2000 crore robbery and Shraddha is playing the role of a crime branch officer and for that you need to take a lookout on trailer.

Saaho is starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and the movie is directed by Sujeeth and holds the budget over 350 crores. The teaser of the film has earned more than 80 million views on Youtube.

Saaho starring Shraddha Kapoor today posted some fabulous pictures on Instagram in which she is looking gorgeous in a golden dress, she is carrying the dress with red bold lips. She posted six pictures on Instagram today, the trailer release date where she is nailing the Golden- Beige look.

Shraddha is an emerging star of Bollywood and after Saaho she have some upcoming plans for the Bollywood Film Industry, she is making her Tollywood debut through Saaho. Right, after Saaho she is coming up with Chhichore, Shraddha is joining Sushant in the lead role Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Prateik Babbar are also in the main roles. Shraddha is packed up with back to back hit movies and the other movie she will be seen is Street Dancer and the lead actor opposite to Shraddha is Varun Dhawan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App