Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho trailer was released yesterday. The trailer has got tremendous response from fans and has also set high expectations. After the trailer was out, a set of memes were made and shared on Twitter. Check here.

The first trailer of much-awaited action thriller Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor was released yesterday. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the movie has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore and will be released in three different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The action drama is slated to hit the silver screens on August 30, 2019.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar in the supporting roles. In the movie, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of an undercover agent and Shraddha will be seen as a crime branch officer. The trailer has got a positive response from fans and their expectations are very high from the movie.

Saaho has been in headlines since the time the movie was announced. Makers of the film have been treating fans lately with the new posters of the film. Just after the trailer was unveiled, a set of memes vent viral on the internet. Have a look:

#SaahoTrailer

Friend: family ke saath goa trip kaisa tha? Me: pic.twitter.com/q5tnRTIZ5S — Riyaz shaik (@Iamriyazshaik) August 10, 2019

Describing Game Of Thrones to family members. #SaahoTrailer pic.twitter.com/6SeVHor2HY — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 10, 2019

#SaahoTrailer

Whenever i see making of pakodi at street stalls- pic.twitter.com/BcqGFudzZc — नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) August 10, 2019

Prabhas got fame from his blockbuster film Baahubali which was released in two parts. Saaho is another big-budget film and it will be interesting to see how much the movie will collect. Saaho is Shraddha Kapoor’s first debut film in the south Indian cinema. Meanwhile, Shraddha was last seen in Stree and will be next seen in Chhichhore which is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

