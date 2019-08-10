Saaho trailer review: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starring Saaho is one of the most anticipated film of this year. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar in the supporting roles. The mysterious thriller trailer is simply mind- blowing which will take your breath away.

Saaho trailer review: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starring Saaho is the most-awaited films of 2019. Helmed by Sujeeth, the action-thriller’s trailer has been unveiled. Featuring Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar in the supporting roles, the trailer is no less than an action-packed thriller with mindblowing gigantic scenes composing powerful sequences. From the beginning of the trailer, you will remain on the edge of your seat to know the next sequence of this mysterious thriller.

After being shot in Austria, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other parts of Europe, the intensity of the scenes looks impactful which will leave you awestruck with the running and chasing sequences of the actors. Besides, this to spice up this action thriller, director has given a perfect blend of romantic chemistry on the silver screen of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor who look extremely beautiful together while expressing love for each other.

Prabhas, as usual, has blown our minds away with a yet another action film after Baahubali and proves to be South industry action hero fro whom anything is possible. From jumping of the roofs to sliding on the roads, the actor with his shotgun has mad a stunning performance. While Shraddha Kapoor, experimenting with completely a different genres she has proven her hard work of months in the glimpses of the trailer. Be it rmancing wit Prabhas to act like a superwoman in the fil, Sharddh aakpoor cna be seen stealing the show.

Take a look at the trailer:

Director Sujeeth has provided an exemplary with well sequential shots and scenes which will take your breath away. In the trailer, apart from the lead actors, the director has brought about the best performance from the supporting actors Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Chunkey Pandey as well.

The trailer is out in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam version and in a short while, Hindi version of the trailer will also be released.

Hopes and expectations are extremely high from this Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer and simply can’t contain our excitement to watch this. The movie is slated to release August 30, 2019.

