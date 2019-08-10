Saaho trailer social media reaction: Makers of the film have finally released the trailer of Saaho featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The trailer has got positive response from fans. The action thriller is all set to release on August 30, 2019.

Saaho trailer social media reaction: The much-anticipated trailer of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is over. Makers of the film recently unveiled the trailer of the action thriller. It is directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. Several posters of the movie featuring different stars were revealed before the trailer launch. The film has been made under the budget of Rs 300 crore and will be released in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Talking about the film, Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha the movie also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Tinnu Anand, Vennela Kishore among others. The movie is slated to release on August 30, 2019. Saaho will be Shraddha’s debut in South Indian Cinema. The big-budget film has been in the news since the movie was announced and fans are furious to watch the movie after watching the trailer.

The action thriller has been trending since the time teaser was released. Fans are highly excited about the movie after watching the trailer. They have high expectations from Prabhas after watching Baahubali series. The trailer has got positive reviews from the fans on social media. Have a look:

Whattt a trailer man 🔥🔥🔥 — Sairam (@sairam_88) August 10, 2019

In love with the trailer #Saaho King is back .romance + style +attitude+visuals 👌👌👌👌 — Geet (@SGGeet) August 10, 2019

https://twitter.com/Subash2591/status/1160151567321845760

Mind Blowing Trailer . The Best… And Darling is Daring… Smashing… Bashing…But He's more Dangerous Now………😍😎👌👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻💪🏻F all the present records🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻 — ⅄ppƎɹ˥∀Mſ∀ɹԀ (@prajwal__reddy) August 10, 2019

High voltage Action Movie 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Rohith #540 (@540Rohith) August 10, 2019

Supber I'm waiting to watch movie pic.twitter.com/3Y4DfSOIqx — prashanth (@panduprashanth3) August 10, 2019

I think dual role action thriller guess biggest budget blockbuster

All The Very best Uv Creations ….. — Venkatnani (@Venkatn33604534) August 10, 2019

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree and will be next seen in Chhichhore which is slated to release on September 6, 2019. Shraddha and Prabhas are currently busy promoting their upcoming blockbuster Saaho.

