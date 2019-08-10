The big-budget Prabhas' next Saaho is all set to release on August 30 and before that, the makers have launched its long-waited trailer today and since then everyone is talking about it. Check out the VFX visuals below!

Finally! The most-awaited upcoming movie Saaho’s trailer is out and we couldn’t stop watching it again and again. The movie has already created the buzz and everyone is just waiting for its release on August 30. In the trailer, it can be seen how the VFX has made the scenes even more natural and realistic.

Today, at the Saaho’s trailer launch, the complete cast was present and the trailer was launched in the presence of media. The trailer has already started gaining a positive response from the fans and has crossed over 244k views on YouTube (Telugu version) in less than an hour.

The visuals and the VFX scenes in the trailer remind us of Prabhas’ last blockbuster-hit Baahubali in which the top-class VFX effects were one of the reasons for the film becoming the box-office hit. It is the next movie of Prabhas after winning the million hearts in Baahubali and everyone is so eagerly waiting to watch the movie.

In the scenes from the trailer, the visuals in this action-drama are not less than a Hollywood movie. All the action and fight scenes shot through the help of VFX will make you crazy for the movie. Earlier the film was scheduled to release on the Independence Day i.e. August 15, but later on, the makers decided to release it on August 30.

Even earlier, Prabhas called this movie a visual treat for all the fans. He said that ever since its beginning, the movie has been a larger-than-life story. The makers of the film want to present the audience with a memorable visual experience.

Check out these top 5 VFX scenes from the trailer-

