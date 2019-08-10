Saaho trailer: If the latest buzz around Saaho is anything to go by, the film starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of the year. Amid high anticipation, the makers of the film have released a new poster introducing Tinnu Anand as Prithvi Raj.

The countdown for the much-anticipated trailer of Saaho has finally begun. With just a few hours left to the trailer launch, the makers of the film have released a new poster introducing Tinnu Anand as Prithvi Raj. A veteran in the Indian Film Industry, Tinnu Anand is an actor, director, writer and a comedian. Some of his most memorable works include Agneepath, Salaam-E-Ishq, Ghajini, De Dana, Dan, Dabangg, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Hasee Toh Phasee among many others.

The official Instagram account of Saaho movie shared the poster of Tinnu Anand online and maintained a mystery around his character. While introducing his characters, the makers said everything has a beginning. In the poster, the actor can be seen dressed in a formal suit paired with round-rimmed glasses. The character sketch of Tinnu Anand as Prithvi Raj does not reveal whether his character will have a negative shade or positive.

Prior to Tinnu Anand, actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Murli Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and Mahesh Manjrekar were also introduced with individual posters. Reports say that Saaho will also have a fun dance number featuring Prabhas alongside Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah.

Shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, Saaho is one of the most expensive Indian films as the film has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore. Ever since the first look of Saaho has released, the film has been making a lot of buzz on social media among the fans and industry insiders. With action-packed sequences, an ambitious cast and trending songs, Saaho is one of the most awaited films of the year and will hit the silver screens on August 30, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App