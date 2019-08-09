Saahu poster: Shraddha Kapoor who is playing the lead role opposite Prabhas in the action thriller Saahu recently shared a new poster. The actor also revealed the details of the upcoming trailer which will be released tomorrow. The movie is slated to release on August 30.

Saahu poster: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saahu will hit the silver screens on August 30. The much-anticipated film has been in headlines since the time its teaser was released. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Baahubali actor Prabhas in another big-budget film. Saahu has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore and will be released in three different languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Recently, Shraddha who is playing the main lead opposite Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a new poster of the upcoming action drama. With the poster, she also revealed the release date and time of the movie trailer. The trailer will be up by the filmmakers tomorrow in the morning time at 11:30 am.

A few hours back, another poster of the movie was released featuring Mandira Bedi. Saahu has got a positive response from fans till now and it will be interesting to see their reaction after watching the trailer. The release date of the movie was shifted because of another movie which will be released on the same date. Saahu is directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. Filmmakers also announced the release date of the trailer on the official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Saahu is Shraddha’s first Tamil film. Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Vennela Kishore, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Tinnu Anand among others.

