Saaho UAE review: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Saaho. Recently, film critic and member of Censor Board of UAE, Umair Sandhu reviewed the film in a series of tweets. Have a look

Saaho: Action-thriller Saaho has currently become among the most anticipated films which is all set to release on August 30. Starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens. It is directed by Sujeeth and is produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore. Recently, film critic and a member of Censor Board of UAE Umair Sandhu watched the film a few days back and shared his reviews in the form of series of tweets.

Umair revealed that Prabhas is the show-stealer and later declared his entry to be Paisa Vasool. The film critic also said that the first half is very intense and will blow your mind completely. Filled with jaw-dropping action stunts, strong dialogues, and mystery, the film is a complete package of entertainment. Further, the chemistry of Prabhas with Bollywood actor Sharddha Kapoor is like icing on the cake.

Calling the action of the film to be the main USP, the screenplay and drama behind the story will further keep hooked till the end. Overall, the film critic tagged the film under mass entertainers.

Take a look at his tweets–

#Saaho Overseas Censor Screening Time !! OMG too much Exciting for Biggest Action Film of 2019.⚡⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/zHIx1MB7az — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 23, 2019

#Saaho First Half will BLOW your Mind ! #Prabhas Entry is Just PAISA VASOOL ! Gossebumps Actions Stunts & Chases !! Wooahh ! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 23, 2019

#Prabhas casting as the antagonist can be accurately called a masterstroke. He's the actual star of #Saaho, the real scene stealer. In fact, you can't imagine any other actor enacting the cool robber with such precision. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 23, 2019

To quench the thirst of the fans, the critic also shared the spoiler alert and quoted that makers played a smart move by casting Prabhas as the antagonist in the film. It is purely a true masterstroke as he nailed his negative role which will surely astonish the huge fan base of the star. Umair also quoted that no other star could have given justice to his role as Prabhas has done in the film.

First Review #Saaho from UAE Censor Board ! , if you are looking high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, melodious music and if you love masala movies, then #SaahoOnAugust30 should definitely be your pick for weekend. #Prabhas is India Biggest STAR Now. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 26, 2019

First Review #Saaho UAE Censor Board :

■ #Prabhas & @ShraddhaKapoor Chemistry is HOT & They gave Outstanding Performances.

■ Action Stunts is the USP of film. Standing Ovation Stunts by Prabhas.

■ Racy Screenplay & Clap Worthy Dialogues.

■ Full on Mass Entertainer.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 27, 2019

Claps, Claps & Only Claps for #Prabhas Entry in #Saaho. Maza a gaya ! 💥💥💥💥 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 27, 2019

The film is basically a sure-shot blockbuster and will definitely create new records at the box office. If you are an action fan, you can’t miss this flick as it is a combination of high-octane action sequences, stunning visuals, and sweet and light music. Apart from the lead stars, the film features Jackie Shroff, Murali Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vennela Kishore, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App