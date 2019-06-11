Saaho update: The much-awaited film of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is presently in the last leg of shooting. Director Sujeeth's Saaho is planning to shoot the romantic song sequence in Austria. The team will leave for the same in the coming week. The movie is slated to release on August 15, 2019, across the world.

Saaho update: Saaho stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor who is presently working on the last leg of shooting Sujeeth’ s movie will jet off to Austria. A source told a leading daily reported that Prabhas and Shraddha will fly off to Austria in the coming week. They will be shooting a romantic track. along with a few scenes as well in the final schedule. Previous to this, the team shot for a peppy number on a set erected in Hyderabad. The film, Saaho, is produced by UV Creations and was in the making of nearly three years.

With spy thriller Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor will be making her South debut and it has become of the most-hyped movies of her career. However, it has been rumoured that Shraddha Kapoor has not a huge role to play in Saaho. While other reports have claimed that Shraddha Kapoor has a significant role in the film. Not just that, the actor has also several action scenes along with Prabhas. It will not be a small appearance as is being speculated.

The teaser of the much-awaited film, will be released on June 13 on social media. The movie will be screened in theatres on June 14, onwards. The movie will be released on August 15, 2019, across the world.

Saaho, will be produced on Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore. The film has an ensemble of star-cast including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey. The star-cast is frequently sharing photos from the film’s shoot sets on social media.

