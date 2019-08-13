Saak motion poster: Makers of the film have released the motion poster which is shared by the lead actor of the film Jobanpreet Singh through his social media handle and like the teaser and first look of the movie which was released earlier, the motion poster of the film is also praised by the audience.

Saak is the upcoming Punjabi film which is going to release on September 6. Directed by Kamaljeet Singh and produced by Jatinder Jay Minhas and Rupinder Preet Minhas Saak is a romance drama which has Jobanpreet Singh and Mandy Takhar in the lead role.

The onscreen chemistry of both stars can be seen through the posters and teaser of the film in which Mandy Kathar is looking mesmerizing in Indian attire and Jobanpreet Singh is stunning in the look of soldier and all this proves that Punjabi fans are going to get a good treat watching this film and audience is already waiting for the film to release as the film is going to release on September 6.

Jobanpreet Singh is the budding star of Pollywood and this versatile actor has made his place in the industry through his hard work and set an example for people who underestimate the importance of hard work and talent to bloom. Jobanpreet Singh has worked in some Bollywood films like Dangal and in Pollywood films like Kande he has played a supporting role but this time teaming up with very talented actress Mandy Takhar he is in the lead role in upcoming war romance Saakh.

The female lead of the film Mandy Takhar is also the very beautiful and talented actor of the Punjabi film industry she started her journey from Wolverhampton, UK and today she is the leading star of Pollywood and has given many hits like Ekam-Son of the soil, Mirza-the untold story, Rabb da radio.

