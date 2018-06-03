South Superstar Chiyaan Vikram is back with the sequel of Saamy titled as Saamy Square. Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16, the trailer features Vikram as a fierce IPS officer and can be seen throwing punching left, right and centre. Helmed by Hari, Sammy square presents itself as an entertainment package with high voltage action, hard-hitting dialogues and a hint of romance.

From the story, screenplay, dialogue and direction along with the soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad, the action-masala filmmaker Hari has outlined a one-man show. After the success of previous film Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the role of Vikram’s love-interest in the film while Bobby Simha will be playing the role of a villain in the film. Several reports suggest that Sammy square will chronicle a revenge story that takes place after the death of Perumal Pichai and will mark the return of Pichai’s son Ravana Pichai.

Set for a theatrical release on June 14, the trailer has set the social media buzzing with appreciation. Helmed by Hari, the original version of the Sammy franchise starred Vikram, Trisha and Kota Srinivasa Rao in prominent roles. Interestingly, the film has been remade in Telugu as Lakshmi Narasimha, in Bengali as Barood starring Mithun Chakraborty, in Kannada as Ayya, and in Hindi as Policegiri starring Sanjay Dutt. Interestingly, the film had received a huge opening at the box office and recovered their entire budget within 4-5 days of the film release.

