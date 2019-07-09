Saand Ki Aankh: In the latest post shared by Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar from the sets of her next film Saand Ki Aankh, she introduced Tapsee Pannu as her sister-in-law playing the role of Prakashi Tomar.

Saand Ki Aankh: Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu will be seen sharing the screen in their upcoming film, Saand Ki Aankh. The movie is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and is set to release on this, Diwali 2019. Apart from the two talented actresses filmmaker Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen in supporting roles.

Recently, Bhumi shared a picture on her Instagram, where she is introducing her sister-in-law Tapsee on screen. The picture has been taken on the set while shooting for the movie. The actor uploaded the picture with a loving caption for her reel sister in law. Both are seen wearing traditional outfits in the picture.

Saand Ki Aankh is a biopic which is based on the life of Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. Bhoomi will be seen playing the character of Chandro Tomar and Tapsee will be seen playing Prakashi Tomar or as her sister in law. Both Bhumi and Tapsee are actively sharing behind the scenes post on social media keeping their fans up to date.

Tapsee was last seen in Badla alongside legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The film did decent business at the box. On the other hand, Bhumi was last seen in action film Sonchiriya. The movie received positive reviews from the critics but did not earn much business.

