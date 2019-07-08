Saand Ki Aankh: Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up for drama film Saand Ki Aankh. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and will hit the silver screens this Diwali. Recently, Bhumi shared a glimpse of her character. Take a look–

Saandh Ki Aankh: Bollywood stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are all set for their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. The film is among the much-anticipated films where Taapsee and Bhumi will play the role of India’s top sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

To treat her fans, recently, Bhumi Pednekar shared another glimpse of her character in the film. Moreover, with the post, the actor also shared some details regarding the age of her character. It seems that both the lead stars are much excited about the film and are treating their fans with regular glimpses from their characters in the film.

The drama film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, Nidhi Parmar and Anurag Kashyap. Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar, the film also features Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh in supporting roles.

The film will be hit the silver screens this Diwali. Some hours back, Taapsee Pannu also shared a picture as Prakashi Tomar and revealed her struggles of life.

Take a look at all the glimpses from the film–

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is also gearing up for her next film Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana. Post to that, Bhumi will also start shooting for Mudassar Aziz’s film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Sharat Saxena. Moreover, Bhumi will also feature in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship.

