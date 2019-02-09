Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have been roped in to play the lead role in writer Tushar Hiranandani's directorial debut Saand Ki Aankh which is based on the life of world's oldest sharpshooters who won many medals for the country!

One of the most versatile and talented actresses of the Indian film industry, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to come together in popular writer Tushar Hiranandani's directorial debut titled Saand Ki Aankh. The film is based on the life and achievements of the oldest's sharpshooters in the world. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to Twitter to share a photo of Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu along with two of the world's oldest sharpshooters—Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar and also revealed that the shooting of the film will begin from next week.

Saand Ki Aankh will mark the directorial debut of popular Bollywood writer Tushar Hiranandani and has been bankrolled by Nidhi Parmarn Anurag Kashyap and Reliance Entertainment. It will be the first time when Taapsee and Bhumi will be seen sharing the screen space together and soon after the film was announced, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the film! Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's romantic-drama Manmarziyaan, will also be seen in Tadka and Badla.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar… Writer Tushar Hiranandani makes his directorial debut… Based on world's oldest sharpshooters… Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar… Filming commences next week. pic.twitter.com/nzSApOEPlj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2019

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer titled #SaandKiAankh… Directed by Tushar Hiranandani… Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar. pic.twitter.com/dniGGzruRx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2019

Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Sonchiriya which will be released this month. She was last seen in Netflix original web-series Lust Stories.

Saand Ki Aankh is one of the most anticipated films of this year as we will mark the collaboration of two of the most talented actresses in Bollywood.

