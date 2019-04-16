Saand Ki Aankh first look poster: Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. The first look poster of the film has been released today along with the release date. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu will play the world's oldest sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. The film will release on Diwali.

Saand Ki Aankh first look poster: The first look of Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Saand Ki Aankh is finally out. Based on the world’s oldest sharpshooters, Bhumi and Taapsee will be playing Prakashi and Chandro Tomar in the film. After introducing the audience to the off-screen heroes, the makers revealed the duo’s look from the film today along with the release date. Saand Ki Aankh is slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Diwali.

Sharing the poster on her Twitter account, Bhumi said that the shooter dadis are brave, fun and full of love. She added that she is proud to be a part of the journey. Meanwhile, Taapsee said that Not crackers, but guns will dominate this Diwali. In the first posters, the duo can be seen donning a traditional attire as they age beyond imagination.

Saand Ki Aankh marks the directorial debut of Tushar Hiranandani. The film has been bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Anurag Kashyap in association with Chalk and Cheese films. The film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Prakash Jha in key roles. To raise excitement for the film, the makers have been sharing intriguing stills from the sets of the film. This is the first time that Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing the screen space in a film.

Recently seen in Badla alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu has also been roped in for the film Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha among many others. Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in films like Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor and Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan.

