Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen in the lead roles in the upcoming Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh, have shared a photo on social media holding guns in their one hand and making a heart with the other. The film will portray the lives of the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi.

The shooter dadis Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar of Anurag Kashyap’s Saand Ki Aankh have a Valentine’s Day weekend treat for their fans. In a new photo from the film’s sets in Punjab, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar can be seen holding guns as they make a heart with their hands. The film revolves around the story of world’s oldest shooters from a village in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing the picture, Taapsee and Bhumi captioned it Guns and Ghagras with a heart emoji and wished their fans a happy valentines day. The Tushar Hiranandani’s directorial Saand Ki Aankh was originally titled Womaniya that had to be changed so they decided to not pay the extortion sum of 1 crore to Pritish Nandy. Anurag also stated that he could sit on the title and warm it and hope for it to hatch into something worthwhile for his company.

Saand Ki Aankh reiterates the lives of world’s oldest sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi. Chandro Tomar, 87, hails from Bhagpat (Uttar Pradesh) and has more than 30 national championships to her credit. Prakashi, who hails from the same village, is said to be world’s second oldest shooter.

Taapsee made her acting debut with the film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010 in Telugu, directed by Raghavendra Rao. Since then, she has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Aadukalam, Vastadu Naa Raju and Mr Perfect. She was awarded the Most Enthusiastic Performer-Female Award at the 2014 Edison Awards for her performance in the Tamil film Arrambam (2013). She progressed to star in the social thriller drama Pink (2016), the war film The Ghazi Attack (2017), the comedy Judwaa 2 (2017), and the courtroom drama Mulk (2018).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More