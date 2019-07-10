Saand Ki Aankh motion poster: Ahead of the teaser launch on July 11, the makers of the upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have released a motion poster. Slated for a release on Diwali 2019, the film revolves around shooter dadis Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

Saand Ki Aankh motion poster: With captivating behind-the-scenes photos and a strong story, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have managed to raise interest among the audience for their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. Essaying the role of shooter dadis Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, the two leading ladies will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever. To raise excitement ahead of the teaser launch tomorrow, the makers of the film have shared the first motion poster of the film on social media.

Flashing bright smiles while holding a shooting target paper respectively, Bhumi and Taapsee look excited. In the motion poster, they can be seen donning a traditional attire. With green kurta, blue lehenga, a dupatta framing their face and white hair, the duo look much beyond their age.

Sharing the motion poster on their official Instagram handle, the actors wrote come celebrate this Diwali with the Daadis and also revealed that teaser will be released at 11 AM. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar, Saand Ki Aankh is slated for a theatrical release on Diwali 2019.

Along with Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in upcoming films like Mission Mangal and Thappad. Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bala, Bhoot and Takht.

