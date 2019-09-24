The trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sand Ki Aankh was released yesterday but it became the topic of a new debate in Bollywood as Kangana refused to do the film because she wanted to raise the issue of Sexism and Ageism in Bollywood.

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu’s starrer Sand Ki Aankh trailer was released yesterday, the trailer received a lot of appreciation on the release but on Tuesday morning Rangoli Chandel who is a Sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut revealed on twitter that Kangana Ranaut was the first choice of the makers but she refused to do the film because she wanted the makers to take stand for ageism and sexism in Bollywood.

Well, it had been also revealed that the actress suggested the names of Neena Gupta and Ramya Krishnan. Recently, Neena Gupta also showed her support to Kangana Ranaut and said that makers should give them a chance at least to perform the roles of their age group. Well, everybody knows that Rangoli Chandel misses no chance to grab the attention on social media, she had made demeaning remarks for many celebrities like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Khan’s of Bollywood and others.

She tried to support Kangana on every edge but in the favor, she missed how to talk to others. She had already faced issues with Taapsee Pannu and it was a great time to target her once again. But this time the issue raised by Kangana was actually right. Bollywood industry has to wisely and the audience should also accept that the young faces don’t mean everything it is the story, acting and the impact of the film which make it huge.

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

To which Badhai Ho actress Neena Gupta supported Kangana Ranaut and wrote on Twitter that the roles that belong to their age group must be performed by them. Although the fans are happy with the performance of Bhumi and Taapsee if the legendary actresses had been taken then it must have some great impact.

Although the director of the film Tushar Hiranandani slammed all the remarks and said that Taapsee and Bhumi rose up for the role while no other actress was ready to play the character of 60-year-old women. However, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Indian actress and Politician Jayalalitha’s biopic and she has also been roped in the film Panga.

