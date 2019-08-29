Saand Ki Aankh poster: Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. To mark the occasion of National Sports Day, the makers recently released a new poster of the film.

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. To celebrate the occasion of National Sports Day, the makers of the film recently revealed another poster from the film. Saand Ki Aankh is a biopic film based on the life of sharpshooter daadis–Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar from Johri village. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is among the highly anticipated films of the year.

In the poster, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu can be seen engaged in the game celebrating its spirit holding the target cards in their hands. Talking about their achievements, together Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar together won in all 30 national championships after crossing the age of 65 and are also known among the oldest top sharpshooters of India.

Apart from Bhumi and Taapsee, the film also features Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh in supporting roles. It seems that both the actors are much excited about the film which will release on October 25.

Take a look at the poster

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar… On #NationalSportsDay, here's a glimpse from #SaandKiAankh… Directed by Tushar Hiranandani… #Diwali 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/wee4Vld1ja — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2019

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in rom-com film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is a remake of 1978 film of the same title. After Pati, Patni Aur Woh, the actor will next appear with award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal in horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film narrates the story of a couple on an abandoned ship. Meanwhile, Taapsee will be next seen in Tadka with Nana Patekar.

