Saand Ki Aankh promo: Rather it is playing intense roles in films like Badla to showcasing her talent by portraying the role of a scientist in Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, there is no doubt in saying that Taapsee Pannu is among the most versatile stars who likes stepping out of her comfort zone and masters the talent of delivering something extraordinary. Though it has just been some 10 years, since the actor is working in the industry, she has carved herself a niche for herself and leaves no chance of proving herself on-screens.

Currently, Taapsee Pannu along with Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up for their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh, which is based on the lives of India’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh is a biographical film directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Recently, Taapsee Pannu shared a small promo of the film featuring the entire life of the sharpshooters.

The film is shot in Mawana and Hastinapur and will hit the theatres on October 25. Apart from Bhumi and Taapsee, the film also features Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar Singh and Nikhat in lead roles.

Watch the promo of Saand Ki Aankh here–

Age gaya bhaad mein! Watch the story of these amazing women in #SaandKiAankhThisDiwali. pic.twitter.com/pQLPsxiBg1 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2019

Moreover, the film will also face a clash with Akshay Kumar’s film Housefull 4 and Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy starrer Made in China at the box office. Talking about the films, Housefull 4 is the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise featuring Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Duggabati, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kriti Kharbanda and Riteish Deshmukh.

Moreover, Made In China is a comedy film which is helmed by Mikhil Musale, who is best known for his film Gujarati film– Made In China. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film also features Boman Irani, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas, Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Moreover, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Rashmi Rocket, which is a sports -drama film based on Rashmi.

