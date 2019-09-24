Saand Ki Aankh: Rangoli Chandel revealed that makers of Saand Ki Aankh approached Kangana Ranaut for the film but she denied to perform the role because she wanted the makers to fight against ageism and sexism. She advised the makers to take older legendary actresses for the film.

Dear Nikhil it’s heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood…(contd) https://t.co/b9OYntv9f8 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(contd)…Even today Kangana feel Ramya krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can’t they be mainstream actresses ??when I call these people sasta ….(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(contd)…I am not talking about creative poverty or lack of aesthetics which is at full display, it’s the lack of value system and cheap ways of making money out of feminism by doing anti femininity stuff … very sad 😔… — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

These people who want to be Kangana Ranaut must know her brand is entirely based on sacrifice and the larger purpose, other day I listed all the films she said no to,we all want to be her but let’s get the essence of her spirit, her success is a consequence of her values..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(Contd)…. let’s not forget those and just focus on success it will be a grave mistake and damage to all the work done by her and many who came before her … 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

Rangoli Chandel is a sister of Kangana Ranaut she also serves as the manager to her sister and handles all her project. However, Kangana’s sister always remains in limelight because of her comments on other actors, actress, directors and other famous personalities of the film industry. She doesn’t even leave the people of media for their opinion. Rangoli Chandel is known for her loud reactions in favor of her sister.

