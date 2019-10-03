Saand Ki Aankh Song Womaniya: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu's film Saand Ki Aankh took a lot of appreciation and attention from the audience since the film was announced. The latest song from the film Womaniya is out now.

Saand Ki Aankh Song Womaniya: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu’s film Saand Ki Aankh took a lot of appreciation and attention from the audience since the film was announced. The songs, trailer, teasers, and posters everything earned lots of love from the viewers. The film is going to release this Diwali and makers of the film promised that this Diwali no crackers only bullets by Shooter Dadi’s.

The film Sand Ki Aankh featured Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, initially, they both were criticized for there looks as Dadi but later after knowing that their story begins from younger days it can be said that it was a right choice to keep Bhumi and Taapsee in the lead roles.

Talking about the song it is so inspiring for everyone, the first scene of the song showcased the time of emergency, and it begins with the dialogue that males could do this only and if that will also be banned by the government what they will do. Well, it shows that the film will cover how male society was dominated by the female in the early years. The situation id not yet improved by still better.

The song is energetic and enthusiastic and showed the younger age of Chandro Tomar and Prakshi Tomar, they were shown in fancy look, where they were wearing glasses and enjoying their young life. The song is entirely based on feminism and boost up the girl power, the song is all about the power of women. The visualization and dance moves are appealing in the song and Taapsee and Bhumi were too good.

However, the film is all set to bang the theaters on October 25, this Diwali will bring a lot of fun for you. This film is based on the real-life story of two sharpshooters of India. These women were not acknowledged for there working for a long time. At the age of 68, the still continue winning medals for India in Shooting.

