After Neena Gupta, Kangana Ranaut, Soni Razdan raised the question on filmmakers about not casting the real ones in the film and taking up 30 years old in the film.

Saand Ki Aankh the film based on the story of the 60-year-old shooters from Uttar Pradesh, Chandroo Tomar and her sister Prakashi Tomar, the role of the old ladies are being played by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar and to this Soni Razdan said that there is no point of making such a film if you can’t cast the real ones in it and added that she loves both of the actors who are playing the role very much but there is a point which is called box office draw says Soni Razdan.

Soni said it is all about authenticity and the Kominsky method would have worked with 30-year-olds but it is silly beyond a point, she further added that such films are not breaking Bollywood stereotypes and one film like Badhaai Ho just can’t help to break it.

Razdan said filmmakers don’t want to take any chance with aged actors and they feel safe at the box office with the younger ones. The role of Anupam doing a 60-year-old when he was young might have worked with him but older actors should get a chance because they get few chances these days and one can’t help feeling this way.

I liked the trailer, #SaandKiAankh and I have great respect for both the actors @bhumipednekar @taapsee chalo lets wish the film good luck also to #AnuragKashyap who I am very fond of, chalo apna time ayega 😊😊😊😊😊 — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Acting ka A bhi nahin aata & comparing urself to all legends 🤣bhai ja thodi acting seekh le tacky silver hair & sasta prosthetic won’t make u an actor,wat about body language f a 60 year old? Where is the aged voice?Longing fr gone youth in one’s eyes?Where is acting 😂So funny! https://t.co/zQMWbcbIzl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

After the release of the trailer many celebrities came out for the criticism and said that there should be someone playing the role who looks like 60 years old not a 30-year-old trying to get into the shoes. There were actors like Seema Pahwa, Neena Gupta, Kangana Ranaut and now Soni Razdan is out to speak on it. Neena Gupta also said that our age role should be taken up by people like us and not the young actors and this makes it clear that the Bollywood is standing against the filmmakers because of the choice they made.

Saand Ki Aankh is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is produced by Anurag Kashyap and is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2019.

