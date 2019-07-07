Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar currently gears up for there upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh which is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of Revolver Dadi from UP who took shooting as there passion 50s.

Saand ki Aankh the much awaited Indian biopic drama film, helmed by Tushar Hiranandani is based on the lives of Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar aka Revolver Dadi. Actress Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have been featured in the movie as the leading lady.

However, recently the actress shared some sneak peek moments from the sets of Saand Ki Aankh, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over it, these beautiful lasses rocks in the photo as a sharpshooter. Earlier today Taapsee Pannu shared a photo on twitter from the sets Saand Ki Aankh and wrote Married at the age of 20, no dating life #prakashiTomar #saandKiAankh #ThisDiwali.

About the film Saandh Ki Aankh, Bhumi and Taapsee will be essaying the role of octogenarian women from UP as Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar aka Revolver Dadi, who took shooting as passion in their 50s.

The movie has been filmed in some parts of Hastinapur and Mawana. Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the movie will be releasing on the month of Diwali 2019. On the professional front, both the actresses have mettled in bollywood and currently has many big budget movies in their kitties.

Bhumi Pednekar debuted in 2015 from the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha and won Best Female Debut, whereas, Taapsee Pannu debuted from the film Baby which was a massive hit at the box office. Definitely, these actresses have that ‘it’ factor and has a long way to go.

