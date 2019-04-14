Saand Ki Aankh: Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, who are currently prepping for their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh, have introduced Shooter Dadis in their latest video. Saand Ki Aankh is based on world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh.

Saand Ki Aankh: When two talented come together with a powerful story, magic is bound to happen. Saand Ki Aankh is one such film. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, Saand Ki Aankh revolves around world’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar aged 86 and Prakashi Tomar aged 82 from Uttar Pradesh. To raise excitement for Saand Ki Aankh, the makers of the film have been releasing several stills featuring the two leading ladies in traditional attire.

On April 14, Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar have released a new video introducing the shooter daadis. Sharing the video on her official Twitter account, Taapsee said that it is an honour for her tell untold terrific stories and added that old is bold. Bhumi, on the other hand, took a quirky route and introduced them by talking about their dedication and fervour.

In the video, the shooter daadis reveal how they ventured into sharp-shooting. Despite being mocked for taking up shooting at an old age, they individually bagged more than 350 medals in various state and national level competitions and inspired young girls to take up professional sharp-shooting. The video is sure to warm your hearts and make you excited for the film release. It is also revealed that the shooter daadis are soon coming to Mumbai hinting at the trailer launch.

Marking the directorial debut of Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh has been bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Anurag Kashyap in association with Chalk and Cheese Films. Along with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Prakash Jha. The release date of Saand Ki Aankh has not been revealed yet.

