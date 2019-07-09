Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh is all set to release this Diwali. Reports reveal that the teaser of the will be out on July 11 digitally and will be followed by the theatrical release on July 12 along with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30.

Saand Ki Aankh: Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s are gearing for their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. It is a biopic which is based on the life of India’s sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister in law’s Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh. Both Taapsee and Bhumi are counted amongst the powerhouses of the industry, who are much excited for their film.

The most interesting thing about the film is the major transformations of the stars in the shooters look. Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, the film also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Prakash Jha and many more. Recently, the reports revealed that the first teaser of the film will be out on July 11 which will be followed by a theatrical release on July 12 with Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30.

Saand Ki Aankh is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali.

Apart from Saand Ki Aaakh, Bhumi Pednekar is also preparing for Alankrita Shrivastava’s film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Mudassar Aziz’s film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with actors Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu last appeared in Game Over and is all set to appear in Mission Mangal with costars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. Moreover, she will also appear in Tadka.

