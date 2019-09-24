Bhumi Pdnekar and Taapsee Pannu’s film is going to release on this Diwali and the trailer of the film was out on Monday. After that Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took it to her Twitter handle and wrote that her sister was the first choice to the makers of Saand Ki Aankh but he refused to performed the role of 60 years old lady because she felt that the actress of that age group should be roped for such roles to fight with ageism and sexism in Bollywood industry.

After Rangoli’s comments, Neena Gupta also shared her support to Kanga Ranaut that the actress like her are waiting for such roles. Rangoli did not take the name of Taapsee but she eventually remarked on her. To which Taapsee Pannu finally responded that she did not understand that why the other people always latching towards the negativity in the industry, such kind of people shows that they o not even have the backbone and they just talk whatever they wanted to.

Taapsee also took name of some actors who had done thing which have similarity to her role but they haven’t questioned by anybody. She asked why nobody questioned Amir Khan for playing a college boy in 3 idiots. People had no problem when Nergis Dutt played the role of Sunil Dutt’s mother. People were even ok when Ayushmann Khurrana will play the character of a gay in the film Shubh Mangal Zayda Savdhan. She also took the name of several other actors and movies name to justify her point.

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves.

So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE –#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

Acting ka A bhi nahin aata & comparing urself to all legends 🤣bhai ja thodi acting seekh le tacky silver hair & sasta prosthetic won’t make u an actor,wat about body language f a 60 year old? Where is the aged voice?Longing fr gone youth in one’s eyes?Where is acting 😂So funny! https://t.co/zQMWbcbIzl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

The actress decently answered to the criticism and said that we should be appreciated for the role that we are doing something after coming out of our comfort zones. She said that on this Diwali we are coming with are not coming with crackers we are coming with the bullets. She also added that she glad about those who gave her a lot of attention and had a lot of time to spend on her and noticing her every move.

