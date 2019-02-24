Saand Ki Aankh: Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu recently revealed while interacting with a media portal about her shooting experience of her upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh. She said her role of a sharpshooter is very intense and difficult. She said that she will return back to her shooting, post the release of Badla and will try to give her best to justify her character.

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is known as one of the most stunning actors of the industry due to her outstanding performances and ravishing looks. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them with her sizzling photos and videos. The hottie is all set to appear in her next film Saand Ki Aankh. Recently, the actor said that her role in her upcoming film is very intense and among the most difficult roles, she has played till now. She revealed this while she was interacting with a media portal during her book launch event, titled Unread. In her upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh, the actors Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar will be playing the role of the women sharpshooters who is one of the oldest in the country.

Talking about the shooting schedule, the actor said that they have completed almost nine days of shooting and will continue the same schedule post the release of her recent film Badla with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, which will release on March 8. Talking in detail about her role she said that her role in the movie is one of the most difficult roles of her career. She further added upon saying that she will give her best in order to fulfil the expectation of her fans and will try to provide full justice to the character. Further, she also revealed about the unique title of the film, she said that Saand Ki Aankh means bullseye and they chose this title because of the desi context added to the film.

