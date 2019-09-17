Saand Ki Aankh: After playing an astronaut in Mission Mangal, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to play a shooter dadi in her next film Saand Ki Aankh. Ahead of the trailer release, Taapsee has shared a video recollecting her experience of staying at Johri village. Take a look

Saand Ki Aankh: It is not every day that we see a mainstream actress leaving the luxury of a 5-star hotel to experience village life and understand the intricacies of her character. However, when has Taapsee Pannu followed the norms? Be it playing an antagonist in Badla or playing a shooter dadi in his upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh, it is her choices that have set her apart from the rest. As we eagerly wait for the trailer of Saand Ki Aankh, the actor has shared a video giving a glimpse of her stay at Chandro Tomar’s house.

Situated amid overreaching fields, birds chirping, domesticated animals and simple living, the video captures the essence of the rural hinterland. The video begins with Taapsee explaining how the Tomars cover their mirror with a curtain to hide it from the monkeys. She further shows the room in which she stayed over a month. The special element about the room is that it features all the medals bagged by Chandro Tomar during shooting competitions.

At Chandro Tomar’s house, there are no pre-cooked meals or fast food delivery. The Tomars grow tomatoes and bananas in the house and the meals are prepared from the vegetables produced in the fields. The video also features Taapsee donning a no-makeup look and making the most out of her stay at Chandro Tomar’s house. She also reveals that her call time used to be 6:30 in the morning.

Co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Saand Ki Aankh has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani and bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar. Scheduled for a theatrical release on October 25, 2019, fans are waiting eagerly for the trailer release of the film. On the day of its release, Saand Ki Aankh will clash with Housefull 4 and Made In China.

After the blockbuster success of Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in upcoming films like Rashmi Rocket and Thappad.

