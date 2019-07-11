Saand Ki Aankh teaser: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar have teamed up to hit the bull's eye with their forthcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. The makers of the film have recently dropped the teaser of the film, which is looking intriguing enough for the audiences.

Saand Ki Aankh teaser: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar team up to hit the bull’s eye: The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer, Saand Ki Aankh, have finally dropped the teaser of the film today, July 11, 2019. The Diwali release of the year revolves around the life of the shooter grandmother Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who soon become an inspiration for the entire nation and their village Johri in Uttar Pradesh. The recently released trailer, 1.23-minutes long, outlines the journey of Chandro and her sister-in-law Prakashi, from being the most-loved grannies to exceptional shooters. Undoubtedly, both the actors have done justice to the characters and the teaser is speaking volumes about their excellence.

The teaser shows how Chnadro and Prakashi rediscover their long-lost love for shooting with the help of coach Dr Rajapl, who convince the local government to open johri rifle club. The teaser has given a brief glimpse of how the grannies win 352 medals each in the course of their veteran professional life as a shooter. The film is based on the true-life story of Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, from Johri village in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh. The two are the world’s oldest sharpshooters, who opted for the sport in their late 60’s.

You can watch the trailer here:

Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, the film also features Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar, and Shaad Randhawa in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment & Nidhi Parmar and is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on Diwali, i.e; October 25, 2019. The teaser seems entertaining and much-intriguing to attract the audiences to theatre halls.

