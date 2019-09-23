Saand Ki Aankh trailer: The trailer of the film has released today and this was fans give a thumbs-up to shooter dadis. The fans said that this is a Diwali cracker. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu received a lot of appreciation for their remarkable performance.

Saand Ki Aankh trailer: The trailer of the most awaited film of 2019 has released today, the film featured Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film was already in limelight because of sharpshooters Chando and Praksahi Tomar, and also highlights the surprising cosmo look of Bhumi and Taapsee.

Taapsee and Bhumi played the role of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar who are the sharpshooters of India and won many gold medals for the country. Both of them did not miss their target even after crossing 70s. Shooter Dadis is not just the characters they are the inspirational women for the nation.

After the trailer of the film launched fans started appreciating the storyline and the acting skills of Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. Some of the social media users even complimented the makers and wrote that they are thankful to the makers for bringing the untold story, also called it a Diwali cracker as they film is going to slay the theatres on Diwali 2019.

Thanks to the makers for bringing this untold story to us. This is a Diwali cracker! Tremendous https://t.co/TnMigxKUgQ#SaandKiAankhTrailer — Pawan khurana (@Pawan_Khurana13) September 23, 2019

Superb acting… #SaandKiAankhTrailer! Thanks to the makers for bringing this untold story to us. https://t.co/ovgAPnSyaE — ❤पलक ❤ 💯% followback 💃 (@myself_palak) September 23, 2019

A perfect tribute to the dadis! #SaandKiAankhTrailer will help you get over your Monday Blues https://t.co/zxKvrSAFAg — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 23, 2019

Dear Senior @taapsee..

I love you the way Shinchan loves Actionkamen!

Just a lil reminder that I love you to the infinity!!!🤗❤

I don't tweet you more now but my Love for you is growing day by day!

Best of luck for #SaandKiAankhTrailer!❤ — diyA daS (@achanak_artist) September 23, 2019

Eagerly waiting for Diwali bcoz this Diwali is going to be dhamakedaar! Loved the #SaandKiAankhTrailer! https://t.co/ZfFcdwRnNY — Harsh sharma (@skdvmh) September 23, 2019

Some of the social media users and movie analysts said that the film trailer was a perfect tribute to Dadis and this trailer will help people to get over the Monday blues. One of the users commented in an interesting style she wrote to Taapsee Pannu that she loves her the way Shinchan loves Actionkamen, she said it was a little reminder that how much she loved her.

Love, love and love the #SaandKiAankhTrailer! Taapsee and Bhumi's acting skills look fab! https://t.co/c2ToMBjODo — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) September 23, 2019

After watching the trailer people can’t wait for Diwali because they felt that this trailer is going to be extraordinary and will add the cherry on the top to this Diwali. Movie analyst claimed that this is one of the best performances by Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu.

#SaandKiAankhTrailer is decent but the tacky poor makeup to make actresses look old & their unconvincing haryaanvi accent may play the spoilsport. Maza nai aaya kuch khaas.. #SaandKiAankh https://t.co/R0w3M4btdZ

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💥💣💣 — M.Saddam Khan (@MSaddamKhan17) September 23, 2019

Gaurav Sharma tweeted that movies like Pink baby and Badla had impressed people with phenomenal scripts and were applauded by many. Well, apart from applauds the film trailer also recieved criticism that actress had decent but poor makeup just to make them look older and they were unconvincing Haryanvi dadis.

