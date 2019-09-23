Saand Ki Aankh trailer review: The wait for the much-awaited trailer of Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar is finally over. Scheduled for a release on Diwali, Saand Ki Aankh is inspired by the lives of shooter dadis Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

Saand Ki Aankh trailer review: Strong content-driven stories, about women and led by women, is a rarity in Bollywood. However, when have Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar ever complied to the norms. Their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh is the story of India’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar and has all the elements of hitting the bullseye. Born and married in a patriarchal society, the two women wrote their own destiny and now inspire thousands of young girls, not just in their village but across the country.

After teasing the audiences with intriguing posters, behind-the-scenes trivia, and insightful promos, the makers of the film have finally released the official trailer of the film. The trailer manages to lives up to the expectations and promises an inspirational story with some rifle action, strong performances, and human connections. While Bhumi and Taapsee lift up the narrative with convincing performances as Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, the hair and makeup department could have done a much better job. The two ladies also seem to struggle with speaking Haryanvi effortlessly.

Along with the two leading ladies, Viineet Kumar Singh, Prakash Jha also stand out as the head of the family and Dr. Yashpal, who is their support system in the film. The two play the part convincingly and bring gravitas into the story. Another notable thing in the trailer is also its music, which has been given by Vishal Mishra.

Take a look at the official trailer of Saand Ki Aankh here:

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Reliance Entertainment, Saand Ki Aankh is slated to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Diwali, i.e October 25. On the day of its release, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon’s Housefull 4 and Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy’s Made In China.

Speaking about the actors’ upcoming projects, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad and Rashmi Rocket. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, will also be seen in Bhoot alongside Vicky Kaushal, Pati Pati Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

