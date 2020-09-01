Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently took to Instagram to share the first promo of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'. The actor also talked about a new character Gehna.Netizens share hilarious memes on Twitter.Read full story below.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen in reality show Bigg Boss 13, released the first teaser of the daily soap on her social media pages informing about her comeback. Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which wrapped up in 2017, recently became the talk of the town when a hilarious rap video of one of the scenes from the show started doing the rounds on social media.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “We are back by popular demand #SaathNibhanaSaathiya2 #WhoisGehna #devoleena #gopibahu @starplus @rstfofficial.” In the video, Devoleena is seen in a gorgeous pink sari, strolling round the house, searching for somebody called ‘Gehna’. A cooker whistles in the kitchen and she says, “Shayad rasode me Gehna ne cooker gas pe chadha dia hoga.” She provides that Gehna does issues which never fails to shock her.Then she asks the viewers to watch the show to know Gehna is.

Take a look at Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo.

The second season of the show was planned amid the lockdown after the rerun got maximum number of views. Adding the ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ twist to the promo, the makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 seem all set to entertain fans with another season.For season 2, Rashmi said the story will have many twists and turns but it will remain a family drama at its heart.

The just released trailer has just given a spike to more memes. Take a look at some hilarious Twitter reactions:

#SaathNibhanaSaathiya2

Memers after watching teaser of sath nibhana sathiya 2 pic.twitter.com/KGturTHVYA — pranav (@sawarkar_pranav) September 1, 2020

My children peacefully watching :

“Sath Nibhana Sathiya (Season 2)" Me to them : pic.twitter.com/T9MLBPQL2R — Shaheer Ahmed (@siri_paye) August 31, 2020

People posting about it and #sathnibhanasathiya2 is trending now. Meanwhile me, who never watched a single episode of this serial : pic.twitter.com/vBWWcOa3X0 — Divakar Sharma (@bOYBhaYankar) September 1, 2020