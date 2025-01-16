Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Saba Pataudi Reacts To Brother Saif Ali Khan’s Attack, Expresses Pride And Concern

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering after a violent attack at his Bandra residence, and his sister, Saba Pataudi, has shared an emotional reaction to the incident.

Saba Pataudi Reacts To Brother Saif Ali Khan’s Attack, Expresses Pride And Concern

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering after a violent attack at his Bandra residence. Following this, his younger sister Saba Pataudi has shared her heartfelt reaction to the traumatic incident. The attack, which occurred early on Thursday morning, has shaken both the actor’s family and fans alike.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba posted a black-and-white childhood photo with Saif, accompanied by an emotional note expressing her shock at the incident. In her message, Saba also expressed how proud she is of her brother for his courage and resilience in the face of such adversity.

“I am in shock and reeling from this insane incident. But proud of you, Bhaijaan. Taking care of the family and standing tall would make Abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas in prayers always,” Saba wrote, adding an “I Love You” sticker to her post.

Saba Pataudi’s Instagram Story

The attack occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted Saif’s maid at his residence in the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building in Bandra. Saif, attempting to intervene, found himself in a violent altercation with the intruder, resulting in several stab wounds. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment, where he underwent surgery.

Dr. Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital provided details of Saif’s condition, stating, “Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and is out of danger.”

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety in Mumbai, and has left Saif’s fans, as well as his colleagues in the film industry, deeply worried. Despite the shocking nature of the attack, Saif’s recovery has reassured those close to him, and his strength and bravery during the ordeal have been widely praised.

(With ANI Inputs)

