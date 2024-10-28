Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Taylor Swift then dialed Sabrina Carpenter and put her on speakerphone, asking how long it would take her to get to the stadium.

Taylor Swift treated fans to a surprise performance with fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter during her ‘Eras Tour’ stop in New Orleans on Saturday night, according to Billboard.

Swift hinted she was about to do something special during her acoustic set, teasing, “It’s been stuck in my head,” as she prepared to sing a song by someone else.

To the crowd’s excitement, Swift began strumming Carpenter’s hit song “Espresso” on her guitar. After performing a bit of the track, she playfully asked, “Is it OK if I call her, and you guys can say hi?”

Swift then dialed Carpenter and put her on speakerphone, asking how long it would take her to get to the stadium.

To the audience’s surprise, Carpenter appeared on stage just moments later, and the two stars launched into a fun mashup of “Espresso,” Swift’s vault track “Is It Over Now?” from 1989, and Carpenter’s other hit song “Please Please Please.”

One of the standout moments of the night was Swift singing the line, “I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer,” from Carpenter’s “Espresso,” to a sold-out crowd at nearly 11 p.m.

“She has literally one day off. She is on tour. This is crazy that she came to perform for us,” Swift said at the end of their duet, praising Carpenter’s dedication. Carpenter then exited the stage, leaving Swift to close out the night with a mashup of her songs “Hits Different” and “Welcome to New York” on the piano.

(Inputs from ANI)

