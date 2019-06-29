Shahrukh Khan: The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan completes 27 years in Bollywood industry this year. On this special occasion, the actor has taken to social media to thank everyone who has helped him achieve this milestone.

Shahrukh Khan completes 27 years in Bollywood: The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has completed 27 years in in the film industry. The fans of King Khan took to social media to congratulate the star for his achievement. On this occasion, Shah Rukh Khan also thanked his fans on to his twitter handle along with everyone else who has been part of his journey in the film industry. Shearing a video on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan captioned it as “Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and thank you Sharad for the bikes.”

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen riding a bike with the song Koi Na Koi Chahiya playing in the background. The song is from the movie Deewana. The film holds a special meaning for the actor as it was his first Bollywood film in 1992. His first appearance on screen had made the fans and everyone else fall in love with him.

After this movie, there was no stopping for Shahrukh Khan and he continued creating superhit movies like Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and many more.

Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes! pic.twitter.com/UMg6k78C06 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2019

The video of SRK riding the bike went viral on social media and got several likes. However, what made the video more special was when legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took it upon himself to give out advice to Shah Rukh Khan. In response to the video of SRK riding a bike, Sachin wrote “Dear Baazigar, don’t ‘Chuck’ De helmet” He added that he should wear the helmet when he is on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan and congratulated him on completing 27 years. What made Sachin’s reply, even more, interesting is how he gives out advice using the title of some of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movies.

Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 29, 2019

On the work front, The father-son pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have come together to give their voice for Walt Disney movie The Lion King. For the Hindi version of the film, Shahrukh Khan has given his voice as Musafa and the voice of Simba is that of Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan is currently in London to attend the graduation ceremony of his daughter Suhana Khan, who is one among the 2019 graduating batch of Ardingly College in London. He has shared some lovely picture of him and his daughter on his official Twitter account.

4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza…last train ride…and first step into the real world…school ends…learning doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/hKHPIj0ffe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2019

Last day at school. To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead…. pic.twitter.com/NnAIUUYkG8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App