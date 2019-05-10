Sacred Games 2 first look poster: After introducing the star cast of Sacred Games 2, Netflix has released the first look poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde and Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh. For the second season, Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey have joined Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan on-board.

With a gripping story and power-packed performances, Netflix show Sacred Games managed to create an impact that was earlier unheard of for any web show in India. Not only did the show become a rage and a conversation-starter, the huge demand for a second season of the show has also been fulfilled by the makers.

To amp up the excitement for the show, Netflix recently released a teaser to announce the star-cast of Sacred Games Season 2. And now, they have released the first look poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde and Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh. Unlike the posters of the previous season, Nawazuddin is seen dressed in a crisp chequered suit with sharp and grim expressions. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan looks fierce as a police officer. Sharing the poster on his official Instagram account, Nawazuddin wrote ‘Pichli baar kya bola tha Ganesh bhai ko? Aukaaat..!! Saif Ali Khan’s poster was shared by the official account of One Plus.

The teaser that was released earlier hinted that the contest between Sacred Games baddie Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui and earnest police officer Sartaj Singh aka Saif Ali Khan is most likely to continue with several new characters added to the storyline. In the second season, the audience will be introduced to the characters of Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey.

While the release date of Sacred Games 2 has not been revealed yet, the latest reports say that the show will premiere from mid-2019. Speaking about the second season to a news portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that this season is going to be the baap of the first one. The audience would not know what to expect from Ganesh Gaitonde. He also revealed that they have shot extensively across Mombasa (Kenya), Cape Town and Johannesburg.

