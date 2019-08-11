Sacred Games 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is returning with his remarkable character Ganesh Gaitonde on August 15 in Netflix's original web-show Sacred Games season 2. In an interview, Nawazuddin revealed some facts about his character from season 2.

Sacred Games 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to return with his ever-lasting character Ganesh Gaitonde, a Mumbai based don with god-complex, in Netflix’s Indian original web-series Sacred Games 2. All the fans were eagerly waiting for the second season of the most-buzzing web show since its first season made the noises all around.

Recently, in an interview, the highly-talented actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about his character Ganesh Gaitonde in season 2 of the long-awaited web-show and how he never goes judgemental about the morality of his characters.

The most-popular dialogue of Ganesh Gaitonde from the season 1, kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki apun hi bhagwan hai, gone viral after the fans watched the show. In the same interview, Nawazuddin said that if the character was a good guy then he would have never made this charm and impact on people.

The actor shares that he doesn’t know what is the morality of his character Ganesh Gaitonde and if he’s doing right or wrong. It is all about the demand of his character and he has to do justice with his character. He says that he cannot make choices and changes about the character, it is how the writers and the team have made and described him.

The language which his character uses is something which shows that from where he belongs to and that he cannot change about him, otherwise, the originality of the character would be missed. As Nawaz, he says that he would never judge Ganesh Gaitonde as it’s a character having a separate life and a separate world with which Nawaz has nothing to do.

The upcoming season 2 of the Netflix’s Indian original series is based on the two main characters, one is the Mumbai Police Officer, Sartaj Singh, played by Saif Ali Khan and the other is Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The latest season of the web-series will be streaming from August 15 on the Netflix app.

