Sacred Games 2: Netflix recently dropped a new teaser of Nawazuddin Siddique-starrer Sacred Games 2, and it seems that he is not dead. The trailer is intriguing and will definitely leave you wondering what exactly season 2 holds to leave you awestruck.

Sacred Games 2: As the release date of season 2 of Sacred Games is coming closer, fans just can’t contain their excitement at all. On top of it, Netflix keeps dropping these super-intriguing teasers on social media making it harder for fans to stay patient. A couple of hours ago, Netflix posted a new teaser on social media that left the fans curious than ever. If you have already watched the teaser, well, we totally understand that it is too difficult for you to cop up with what you have just seen. And for those who have not yet crossed the path with the exclusive teaser, here’s something that won’t let you keep them.

The new teaser features the dead body of Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddique lying on a sofa chair. In the background, Gaitonde can be heard asking Do you believe in God, but have you wondered who God believes in? Soon as Nawaz completes his narration, a hand thuds on the shoulder of Gaitonde’s dead body. Isn’t it just bone-chilling? The teaser has definitely left us wondering whether Gaitonde is still alive or whether Nawaz is playing a double role. No doubt, the second season of the most-awaited Netflix India Original is going to be a massive hit.

Earlier during an interview, Saif Ali Khan, who is playing Sartaj Singh, asserted that the sophomore series is going to be more twisted than the last one. He further revealed that there is not going to be a part three of Sacred Games. The Sacred Games season 2 is scheduled to hit the digital platform on August 15, 2019.

