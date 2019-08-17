Sacred Games 2: The much-anticipated web series is out at the stroke of the midnight hour on August 15, 2019, and with that many unanswered questions were answered, but it seems like Sacred Games season 2 didn't meet up the fans expectation, and so the fans found a unique way to express their views by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Sacred Games 2: Guruji, Ganesh Gaitonde, Sartaj Singh, Bunty, Kusum Devi Yadav, and Shahid Khan are all back with path-breaking performance in Netflix’s much-anticipated web series Sacred Games 2. The screenplay, strong dialogues and scenes like Guruji ka Pyaar Bhi Mila to Parle Ji Bhigoke Khara hun, the sacred fans can’t get over it.

But with all these drama and gaali’s, it still didn’t recreate that the same magic which was done through sacred games season 1. While some fans stills hook to the same rhythm and lauded the web series while some made hilarious memes to express their views. Currently, the internet is flooded with a flurry of memes, some shared a juxtaposed photo of Saif Ali Khan with his famous petrol pump attendant doppelganger, while others posted a Avatar photo opposite to Govinda and captioned it expectation Vs reality.

However, by looking onto these memes it seems like its way more interesting than Sacred games web series, Twitterati takes a dig in the most hilarious way which is too funny to handle.

Check out a compilation of Sacred Games 1 vs Sacred Games 2 memes here:

While some wrote: If Gaitonde represents Bhagwan and Guruji represents all those Babas you’ll realise something

#SacredGames

If Gaitonde represents Bhagwan

And Guruji represents all those Babas

You'll realise something pic.twitter.com/QbsEPCiZHf — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) August 15, 2019

Whereas some people shared close enough picture of Guruji scene

Also Read: Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan wishes his father David Dhawan happy birthday with pictures from the sets, have a look

Sacred Games season 1 was helmed by Motwane and Anurag Kashyap under the Phantom film banner. The series was based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel, in which an honest police officer Sartaj Singh was in a search of a gangster Ganesh Gaitonde who called him and told him that he has only 25 days left to save the Mumbai city. In the Series Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande, Karan Wahi, Aamir Bashir, Jatin Sarna, Elnaaz Norouzi Kubra Sait, Surveen Chawla, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey was seen in a power pack performance.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App