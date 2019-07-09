Sacred Games 2 trailer out: After Netflix India released the trailer of Sacred Games 2, it inspired hilarious memes online with fans making references to GOT to Avengers to India vs NewZealand world cup semi-finals! Chek, it out inside.

Sacred Games 2: Hilarious memes flood Internet ahead of India vs New Zealand match

Sacred Games 2: Netflix on Tuesday released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Sacred Games based on the novel of Vikram Chandra. After months of teasing with posters and new character developments, Sacred Games 2 is all set to release next month on August 15, 2019.

The return of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer thriller was announced via a tweet where Netflix India shared the trailer with the caption Calendar Nikalo bhaiyo bheno#sacredgames2 ka release date Ayala hai. The web series apart from starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi will also star Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, and many more stars.

Talking about the trailer, the two-minute ten-second teaser opens up to gaitonde sir? where are you boss and what follows are the gripping flashbacks from the self-proclaimed god’s aka Ganesh Gaitonde life. Now as we are still reeling in from the fact that Gaitonde is alive, Nawazuddin Siddiqui very calmly takes us through the plot of him seeking revenge.

Check out the trailer here:

Within a few minutes, the hashtag Sacred Games 2 started trending on Twitter and memes started flooding in on Games of Thrones, Avengers, Indian Vs New Zealand ICC world cup semi-finals and more.

Check out some of the memes here:

Bumrah while bowling to vijay Shankar in nets #INDvNZ #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/bKEElHkTdG — Desi Be Like (@desiblike) July 9, 2019

When you're biggest gangster in India but your parents told you to have a govt job#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/et96q93WSk — Ank Syal (@ank_syal) July 9, 2019

Sacred Games was the first Netflix India original series, Created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane with Varun Grover as a writer. Motwane shared directing duties with Anurag Kashyap will have returned to Sacred Games 2 with Neeraj Ghaywan.

I don't want to get married to him/her.I love someone else.

Indian parents/ society : Tumko apni khusio ka #sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/iwM23zJmhU — sad mouse (@sadmous) July 9, 2019

When you are eating MOMOS and someone says "Kutta dalte hai be usmai" 😅😅😅#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/LsfubHLyXj — Soumyajit Mohapatra (@so_mya_jit) July 9, 2019

Me to all those who are going to do engineering after 12th :#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/cChWCLpvIY — Joker Talks (@TalksJoker) July 9, 2019

Saif Ali Khan will reprise his role as inspector Sartaj Singh and the plot will pick up his race against time to solve Gaitonde’s riddle which hinted at an impending terrorist attack on Mumbai.

Bumrah while bowling to Vijay Shankar in nets #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/NNRcon5Rb9 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 9, 2019

Sorry Mission Mangal, Batla House and Sahoo 🤗#SacredGames2 😎 On 15th August pic.twitter.com/N9PAHTztWm — cαpтαιɴ jαcĸ ѕpαrrow (@Sajed4SRK) July 9, 2019

When i see my girlfriend hanging out with someone else#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/NQx5f1n3Pp — Dipanshu Daga (@DipanshuDaga) July 9, 2019

#Sacredgames2 when after doing 4 years engineering they dont give job. 😔😂 pic.twitter.com/uFS9NFcJmA — rohit singh (@rohit_rds08) July 9, 2019

#SacredGames2 When your non-vegetarian friend gives party but it's Tuesday… pic.twitter.com/AN3yWneBCL — Ashutosh rajpoot (@ashu7r) July 9, 2019

Me waiting for the meme fest to begin on twitter after release of trailer #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/FwhvCnow1a — Saudade 🏵 (@nadanparindey4) July 9, 2019

When you are going to kill someone but you see a job fair on the way #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/5TPdgkKt4w — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 9, 2019

Kohli to Vijay Shankar after 2 matches #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/lp7sr6HE0q — bhai Saheb (@Bhai_saheb) July 9, 2019

Ganesh of the House Gaitonde, the First of His Name, King of the Bhopal and the First Men, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/j5FZNM6106 — Sir Ravindra (@ImRavindra29) July 9, 2019

#sacredgames2 the most-awaited show in recent times – is back on #Netflix on August 15, 2019 pic.twitter.com/HUtld5N7GV — Bhakti Parab (@writerbhakti) July 9, 2019

Papa asking me to wake up at 6 AM.#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/ie7Ku72nUD — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) July 9, 2019

