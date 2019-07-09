Sacred Games 2: Netflix on Tuesday released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Sacred Games based on the novel of Vikram Chandra. After months of teasing with posters and new character developments, Sacred Games 2 is all set to release next month on August 15, 2019.
The return of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer thriller was announced via a tweet where Netflix India shared the trailer with the caption Calendar Nikalo bhaiyo bheno#sacredgames2 ka release date Ayala hai. The web series apart from starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi will also star Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, and many more stars.
Talking about the trailer, the two-minute ten-second teaser opens up to gaitonde sir? where are you boss and what follows are the gripping flashbacks from the self-proclaimed god’s aka Ganesh Gaitonde life. Now as we are still reeling in from the fact that Gaitonde is alive, Nawazuddin Siddiqui very calmly takes us through the plot of him seeking revenge.
Check out the trailer here:
Within a few minutes, the hashtag Sacred Games 2 started trending on Twitter and memes started flooding in on Games of Thrones, Avengers, Indian Vs New Zealand ICC world cup semi-finals and more.
Check out some of the memes here:
Sacred Games was the first Netflix India original series, Created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane with Varun Grover as a writer. Motwane shared directing duties with Anurag Kashyap will have returned to Sacred Games 2 with Neeraj Ghaywan.
Saif Ali Khan will reprise his role as inspector Sartaj Singh and the plot will pick up his race against time to solve Gaitonde’s riddle which hinted at an impending terrorist attack on Mumbai.