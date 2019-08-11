Kalki Koechlin is all set for her upcoming web show titled Sacred Games 2. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the show will release on August 15. Kalki said she was excited and nervous when called for the audition. She also shares details of her character.

Netflix web series Sacred Games season 2 is all set to release online on August 15. Sacred Games is based on a novel by Vikram Chandra published in 2006. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the show features Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles and Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Sobhita, Dhulipala, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Geetanjali Thapa in supporting role. The national award-winning actor was called for an audition and had no problem in proving her acting skills.

Kalki told in an interview, she did not expect a call from the makers of Sacred Games and when she was asked to come for an audition she got very nervous and excited at the same time. She also stated that she did not mind the fact that she was auditioned first because it’s important to fit into the role properly.

Kalki has given many big hits in her career and will be seen playing the role of Batya in the show. The character she’s playing is from a conflicting background who was abandoned as a teenager. Batya from being a drug addict and the rebellious girl becomes the follower of godman Guruji played by Pankaj Tripathi. Director of the show added Kalki’s character as it was not mentioned in the novel.

The show is all set to stream on Netflix on Independence day. As per reports, there will be no season 3 for Scared Games unless something comes up. The show was a big hit and have set really high expectations among fans.

