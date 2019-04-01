Sacred Games 2, nah! Cuckoo, Bunty drop all 10 seasons of Friends on Netflix India: A few minutes ago, a teaser was dropped on Netflix's official Instagram handle that appeared to be carrying information regarding the release date of much-awaited Sacred Games but it turned out to be something really different. Before breaking the silence over it, here are more details regarding the teaser.

Sacred Games 2, nah! Cuckoo, Bunty drop all 10 seasons of Friends on Netflix India: It is April Fool’s Day and Netflix India has come up with a perfect prank to fool its viewers, however, it is more like a treat for the users. A few minutes ago, a teaser was dropped on Netflix’s official Instagram handle that appeared to be carrying information regarding the release date of much-awaited Sacred Games but it turned out to be something really different. Before breaking the silence over it, here are more details regarding the teaser.

The teaser features three key characters from the action-thriller series — Kuckoo, Bunty and Katekar — who have come together to announce that hit sitcom will now be featuring on the video-streaming platform. Yes, you have heard it right, the most-celebrated American sitcom will now be available on Netflix and it is normal that most of the people just can’t keep their calm.

All the 10 seasons of the show are now available on Netflix and you are highly advised to binge-watch it. Until then, take a look at the teaser:

Before this, Hotstar used to feature Friends, however, the deal was expired at the end of March 2019. Apart from that, Viacom 18-owned Comedy Central also airs Friends.

Coming to Scared Games, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane-directorial’s second season is soon to be released on Netflix. The first season of the show garnered massive popularity across India for its storyline. Sacred Games was an instant hit as it was watched by a number of viewers from across the globe.

The second season of the show is on its way and for this, Neeraj Ghaywan has replaced Motwane as the director. Recently, the cast of the show flew to South Africa to shot for the second season in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The cast of the show includes Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kubra Sait, Radhika Apte, Neeraj Kabi, and Rajshri Deshpande among others.

A few days back, Netflix had posted multiple pictures on Netflix India Instagram page with the fact that the second season of the show will soon be releasing on the platform.

