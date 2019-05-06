Sacred Games 2: Amid much excitement, Netflix has introduced the star cast of Sacred Games 2. Joining Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is none other than Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of Guruji in season 2. The release date of Sacred Games 2 has not been revealed yet.

Sacred Games 2: After receiving critical and popular acclaim, Netflix India is all set to be back with Season 2 of Sacred Games. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap and produced under the banner of Phantom Films, the show is based on Vikram Chandra’s book that goes by the same name. To reveal the star cast of the new season, Netflix shared a new teaser on Monday, May 6.

In Season 2, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be back as Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively and will be joined by three new characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin. Sharing the teaser on its official Instagram account, Netflix wrote, “Put your chattris in the air”.

Pankaj Tripathi will play Guruji, who is the main antagonist in Season 2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde had previously hinted at Pankaj’s character by referring to him as teesra baap. According to the latest reports, Guruji will play a key role in the events that unfold in the second season.

Speaking about the show, Pankaj had previously told a news portal that he cannot talk about the show in detail. However, he can assure that the scale of the show is going to be huge this time since the writing is fantastic and the show is very interesting. The release date of Sacred Games Season 2 is still kept under wraps.

Recently seen in films like Luka Chuppi and The Tashkent Files, Pankaj Tripathi will be also be seen in upcoming films like Drive, Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar, Super 30, 83, Kargil Girl, Panga and Angrezi Medium.

