Sacred Games 2: Netflix's official partner OnePlus has announced that its users can watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan's upcoming series Sacred Games 2 on August 14, a day before its official release. Netflix and OnePlus will be organising special screenings for Sacred Games 2 in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Sacred Games 2: OnePlus, the official partner with Netflix for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Kalki Kochin starrer Sacred Games season 2, on Saturday announced that its users can stream the upcoming season of the Sacred Games a day before anyone else can. The official release of the trailer is scheduled for August 15 which means OnePlus users can watch it on August 14. The company is organising a special screening of Sacred Games 2 in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore on 14 August.

OnePlus India’s General Manager Vikas Agarwal told the media that when the company had announced its partnership with Netflix, had promised to bring unique and incredible viewing experience for users and their experience will be enhanced on OnePlus 7 Pro with its HDR supported the display.

Registrations for the Sacred Games S2 Special Screenings are live now and free for the OnePlus community! Mumbai 🎥 https://t.co/VAZ23izZMZ

Delhi 🎥 https://t.co/DWBcQ5y0z1

Bengaluru 🎥 https://t.co/tGyRnpXQtd Know more on OnePlus Forums 👉 https://t.co/hO4vpk2typ pic.twitter.com/NJES33b73v — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 10, 2019

He added OnePlus and Netflix are happy to bring a unique viewing experience to the community and looking forward to a full house for the screening of Sacred Games 2’s first episode. Earlier in May, the company had shared the glimpse of the upcoming Netflix show/series shot on OnePlus 7 Pro.

The Sacred Games season one was a massive hit and its cast, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, and makers were lauded widely for delivering a great show. Talking about the first season of the Sacred Games 1, the story was plotted around a Mumbai Police Inspector Sartaj Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and the gangster Gaitonde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. And now fans are waiting eagerly for the most-awaited Netflix originals series’ second instalment.

The Sacred Games 2 will be released officially on August 15 and this time Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Aamir Bashir, Jatin Sarna, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kubra Sait, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande and Karan Wahi in the cameo along with leads Nawaz and Saif.



For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App